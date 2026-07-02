Select 选择器

placement

"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"

"bottom"

弹出层相对触发器的位置。