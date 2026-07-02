Select 选择器
Select 展示可折叠的选项列表，并允许用户从中选择一项。
引入
用法
组件结构
引入 Select 组件，并通过点语法访问各部分。
带描述
多选
分区
含禁用项
自定义指示器
必填
全宽
变体
Select 组件支持两种视觉变体：
primary（默认）— 带阴影的标准样式，适用于大多数场景
secondary— 低强调、无阴影，适合在 Surface 等表面背景上使用
在 Surface 内
在 Surface 内使用时，请使用
variant="secondary"，以应用适合表面背景的低强调变体。
自定义展示值
受控
受控多选
受控展开状态
异步加载
禁用
自定义渲染函数
样式
传入 Tailwind CSS 类
自定义组件类
若要自定义 Select 组件类，可以使用
@layer components 指令。
了解更多。
HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于自定义。
CSS 类
Select 组件使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式）：
基础类
.select- Select 根容器
.select__trigger- 打开下拉的触发按钮
.select__value- 当前显示的值或占位符
.select__indicator- 下拉指示图标
.select__popover- 弹出层容器
变体类
.select--primary- Primary 变体，带阴影（默认）
.select--secondary- Secondary 变体，无阴影，适合在 Surface 上使用
状态类
.select[data-invalid="true"]- 无效状态
.select__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"]- 触发器聚焦状态
.select__trigger[data-disabled="true"]- 触发器禁用状态
.select__value[data-placeholder="true"]- 占位符状态
.select__indicator[data-open="true"]- 展开时的指示器状态
交互状态
该组件同时支持 CSS 伪类与 data 属性，以提供更灵活的状态控制：
- 悬停：触发器上的
:hover或
[data-hovered="true"]
- 聚焦：触发器上的
:focus-visible或
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- 禁用：Select 上的
:disabled或
[data-disabled="true"]
- 展开：指示器上的
[data-open="true"]
API 参考
Select Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
placeholder
string
'Select an item'
|Select 为空时显示的占位符文本。
selectionMode
"single" | "multiple"
"single"
|启用单选或多选。
isOpen
boolean
|-
|设置菜单是否打开（受控）。
defaultOpen
boolean
|-
|设置菜单默认是否打开（非受控）。
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|展开状态变化时的事件处理函数。
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|禁用条目的 key。
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Select 是否禁用。
value
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|当前值（受控）。
defaultValue
Key | Key[] | null
|-
|默认值（非受控）。
onChange
(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void
|-
|值变化时的事件处理函数。
isRequired
boolean
|-
|用户输入是否必填。
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Select 的值是否无效。
name
string
|-
|输入框名称，用于提交 HTML 表单。
autoComplete
string
|-
|描述自动完成行为类型。
fullWidth
boolean
false
|Select 是否占满容器宽度。
variant
"primary" | "secondary"
"primary"
|视觉变体。
primary 为默认带阴影样式。
secondary 为低强调、无阴影变体，适合在 Surface 上使用。
className
string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|Select 内容或渲染函数。
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectRenderProps>
|-
|使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。
Select.Trigger Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|触发器内容或渲染函数。
Select.Value Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|值区域内容或渲染函数。
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectValueRenderProps>
|-
|使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。
Select.Indicator Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类。
children
ReactNode
|-
|自定义指示器内容。
Select.Popover Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
placement
"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom"
"bottom"
|弹出层相对触发器的位置。
className
string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类。
children
ReactNode
|-
|子内容。
RenderProps
对
Select.Value 使用渲染函数时，会提供以下值：
|Prop
|类型
|描述
defaultChildren
ReactNode
|默认渲染的值。
isPlaceholder
boolean
|是否为占位符状态。
state
SelectState
|Select 的状态。
selectedItems
Node[]
|当前已选中的条目。
无障碍
Select 组件实现 ARIA 列表框模式，并提供：
- 完整的键盘导航支持
- 选择变化时的屏幕阅读器播报
- 合理的焦点管理
- 禁用状态支持
- 输入首字母快速定位（typeahead）
- 与 HTML 表单的集成
更多信息见 React Aria Select 文档。