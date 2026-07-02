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HeroUI
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Select 选择器

Select 展示可折叠的选项列表，并允许用户从中选择一项。

StorybookReact Aria源代码样式源代码

引入

import { Select } from "@heroui/react";

用法

组件结构

引入 Select 组件，并通过点语法访问各部分。

import {Select, Label, Description, Header, ListBox, Separator} from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Select>
    <Label />
    <Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Value />
      <Select.Indicator />
    </Select.Trigger>
    <Description />
    <Select.Popover>
      <ListBox>
        <ListBox.Item>
          <Label />
          <Description />
          <ListBox.ItemIndicator />
        </ListBox.Item>
        <ListBox.Section>
          <Header />
          <ListBox.Item>
            <Label />
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox.Section>
      </ListBox>
    </Select.Popover>
  </Select>
);

带描述

多选

分区

含禁用项

自定义指示器

必填

全宽

变体

Select 组件支持两种视觉变体：

  • primary（默认）— 带阴影的标准样式，适用于大多数场景
  • secondary — 低强调、无阴影，适合在 Surface 等表面背景上使用

在 Surface 内

Surface 内使用时，请使用 variant="secondary"，以应用适合表面背景的低强调变体。

自定义展示值

受控

受控多选

受控展开状态

异步加载

禁用

自定义渲染函数

样式

传入 Tailwind CSS 类

import {Select} from "@heroui/react";

function CustomSelect() {
  return (
    <Select className="w-full">
      <Label>State</Label>
      <Select.Trigger className="rounded-lg border bg-surface p-2">
        <Select.Value />
        <Select.Indicator />
      </Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Popover>
        <ListBox>
          <ListBox.Item id="1" textValue="Item 1" className="hover:bg-surface-secondary">
            Item 1
          </ListBox.Item>
        </ListBox>
      </Select.Popover>
    </Select>
  );
}

自定义组件类

若要自定义 Select 组件类，可以使用 @layer components 指令。


了解更多

@layer components {
  .select {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-1;
  }

  .select__trigger {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }

  .select__value {
    @apply text-current;
  }

  .select__indicator {
    @apply text-muted;
  }

  .select__popover {
    @apply rounded-lg border border-border bg-surface p-2;
  }
}

HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于自定义。

CSS 类

Select 组件使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式）：

基础类

  • .select - Select 根容器
  • .select__trigger - 打开下拉的触发按钮
  • .select__value - 当前显示的值或占位符
  • .select__indicator - 下拉指示图标
  • .select__popover - 弹出层容器

变体类

  • .select--primary - Primary 变体，带阴影（默认）
  • .select--secondary - Secondary 变体，无阴影，适合在 Surface 上使用

状态类

  • .select[data-invalid="true"] - 无效状态
  • .select__trigger[data-focus-visible="true"] - 触发器聚焦状态
  • .select__trigger[data-disabled="true"] - 触发器禁用状态
  • .select__value[data-placeholder="true"] - 占位符状态
  • .select__indicator[data-open="true"] - 展开时的指示器状态

交互状态

该组件同时支持 CSS 伪类与 data 属性，以提供更灵活的状态控制：

  • 悬停：触发器上的 :hover[data-hovered="true"]
  • 聚焦：触发器上的 :focus-visible[data-focus-visible="true"]
  • 禁用：Select 上的 :disabled[data-disabled="true"]
  • 展开：指示器上的 [data-open="true"]

API 参考

Select Props

Prop类型默认值描述
placeholderstring'Select an item'Select 为空时显示的占位符文本。
selectionMode"single" | "multiple""single"启用单选或多选。
isOpenboolean-设置菜单是否打开（受控）。
defaultOpenboolean-设置菜单默认是否打开（非受控）。
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-展开状态变化时的事件处理函数。
disabledKeysIterable<Key>-禁用条目的 key。
isDisabledboolean-Select 是否禁用。
valueKey | Key[] | null-当前值（受控）。
defaultValueKey | Key[] | null-默认值（非受控）。
onChange(value: Key | Key[] | null) => void-值变化时的事件处理函数。
isRequiredboolean-用户输入是否必填。
isInvalidboolean-Select 的值是否无效。
namestring-输入框名称，用于提交 HTML 表单。
autoCompletestring-描述自动完成行为类型。
fullWidthbooleanfalseSelect 是否占满容器宽度。
variant"primary" | "secondary""primary"视觉变体。primary 为默认带阴影样式。secondary 为低强调、无阴影变体，适合在 Surface 上使用。
classNamestring-额外的 CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-Select 内容或渲染函数。
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectRenderProps>-使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。

Select.Trigger Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-额外的 CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-触发器内容或渲染函数。

Select.Value Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-额外的 CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-值区域内容或渲染函数。
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, SelectValueRenderProps>-使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。

Select.Indicator Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-额外的 CSS 类。
childrenReactNode-自定义指示器内容。

Select.Popover Props

Prop类型默认值描述
placement"bottom" | "bottom left" | "bottom right" | "bottom start" | "bottom end" | "top" | "top left" | "top right" | "top start" | "top end" | "left" | "left top" | "left bottom" | "start" | "start top" | "start bottom" | "right" | "right top" | "right bottom" | "end" | "end top" | "end bottom""bottom"弹出层相对触发器的位置。
classNamestring-额外的 CSS 类。
childrenReactNode-子内容。

RenderProps

Select.Value 使用渲染函数时，会提供以下值：

Prop类型描述
defaultChildrenReactNode默认渲染的值。
isPlaceholderboolean是否为占位符状态。
stateSelectStateSelect 的状态。
selectedItemsNode[]当前已选中的条目。

无障碍

Select 组件实现 ARIA 列表框模式，并提供：

  • 完整的键盘导航支持
  • 选择变化时的屏幕阅读器播报
  • 合理的焦点管理
  • 禁用状态支持
  • 输入首字母快速定位（typeahead）
  • 与 HTML 表单的集成

更多信息见 React Aria Select 文档

SearchField 搜索框

搜索输入字段，包含清除按钮与搜索图标。

Separator 分隔符

在内容区块之间进行视觉分隔。

本页目录

引入用法组件结构带描述多选分区含禁用项自定义指示器必填全宽变体在 Surface 内自定义展示值受控受控多选受控展开状态异步加载禁用自定义渲染函数样式传入 Tailwind CSS 类自定义组件类CSS 类基础类变体类状态类交互状态API 参考Select PropsSelect.Trigger PropsSelect.Value PropsSelect.Indicator PropsSelect.Popover PropsRenderProps无障碍