Typography 排版
面向标题、正文与行内代码的语义化排版原语，基于 React Aria Components 的 Text 构建。
引入
用法
默认情况下，
Typography 会将视觉上的
type 映射到对应的语义化元素。
子组件
Typography.Heading将
level={1..6}映射为
type="h1"至
type="h6"。
Typography.Paragraph将
size="base" | "sm" | "xs"映射为正文样式。
Typography.Code映射为行内代码样式。
Typography.Prose为以常规 HTML 子节点传入的富文本内容提供排版样式。
Prose
Render Prop
需要自定义实际渲染的元素时，可使用 React Aria Components 风格的
render prop。
CSS 类名
基础类
.typography- 排版基础原语
.typography-prose- 富文本文章体容器
类型类
.typography--h1至
.typography--h6
.typography--body、
.typography--body-sm、
.typography--body-xs
.typography--code
修饰类
.typography--align-start、
.typography--align-center、
.typography--align-end、
.typography--align-justify
.typography--color-default、
.typography--color-muted
.typography--truncate
.typography--weight-normal、
.typography--weight-medium、
.typography--weight-semibold、
.typography--weight-bold
API 参考
Typography 属性
|属性
|类型
|默认值
|说明
type
'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code'
'body'
|语义化排版样式。
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify'
'start'
|文本对齐。
color
'default' | 'muted'
'default'
|文本颜色。
weight
'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'
|-
|字重覆盖。
truncate
boolean
|-
|将文本截断为单行并显示省略号。
render
DOMRenderFunction
|-
|来自 React Aria 的自定义渲染函数。
children
ReactNode
|-
|文本内容。