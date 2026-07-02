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Typography 排版

面向标题、正文与行内代码的语义化排版原语，基于 React Aria Components 的 Text 构建。

Storybook源代码样式源代码

引入

import {Typography} from "@heroui/react";

用法

默认情况下，Typography 会将视觉上的 type 映射到对应的语义化元素。

子组件

  • Typography.Headinglevel={1..6} 映射为 type="h1"type="h6"
  • Typography.Paragraphsize="base" | "sm" | "xs" 映射为正文样式。
  • Typography.Code 映射为行内代码样式。
  • Typography.Prose 为以常规 HTML 子节点传入的富文本内容提供排版样式。

Prose

Render Prop

需要自定义实际渲染的元素时，可使用 React Aria Components 风格的 render prop。

CSS 类名

基础类

  • .typography - 排版基础原语
  • .typography-prose - 富文本文章体容器

类型类

  • .typography--h1.typography--h6
  • .typography--body.typography--body-sm.typography--body-xs
  • .typography--code

修饰类

  • .typography--align-start.typography--align-center.typography--align-end.typography--align-justify
  • .typography--color-default.typography--color-muted
  • .typography--truncate
  • .typography--weight-normal.typography--weight-medium.typography--weight-semibold.typography--weight-bold

API 参考

Typography 属性

属性类型默认值说明
type'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code''body'语义化排版样式。
align'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify''start'文本对齐。
color'default' | 'muted''default'文本颜色。
weight'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'-字重覆盖。
truncateboolean-将文本截断为单行并显示省略号。
renderDOMRenderFunction-来自 React Aria 的自定义渲染函数。
childrenReactNode-文本内容。

TagGroup 标签组

可聚焦的标签列表，支持键盘导航、选择与移除。

TextField 文本输入框

便于组合的文本字段，包含标签、说明与内联校验。

本页目录

引入用法子组件ProseRender PropCSS 类名基础类类型类修饰类API 参考Typography 属性