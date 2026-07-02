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Fieldset 字段集

使用 legend、description 与操作区对相关表单控件进行分组。

Storybook源代码样式源代码

引入

import { Fieldset } from '@heroui/react';

用法

在 Surface 内

Surface 组件内部使用时，请在表单控件（Input、TextArea 等）上使用 variant="secondary"，以应用适合 surface 背景的弱强调变体。

组件结构

引入 Fieldset 后，可通过点语法访问各个部分。

import { Fieldset } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <Fieldset>
    <Fieldset.Legend />
    <Fieldset.Group>
      {/* form fields go here */}
    </Fieldset.Group>
    <Fieldset.Actions>
      {/* action buttons go here */}
    </Fieldset.Actions>
  </Fieldset>
)

样式

传入 Tailwind CSS 类

import { Fieldset, TextField, Label, Input } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomFieldset() {
  return (
    <Fieldset className="rounded-xl border border-border bg-surface p-6 shadow-sm">
      <Fieldset.Legend className="text-lg font-semibold">Team members</Fieldset.Legend>
      <Fieldset.Group className="grid gap-4 md:grid-cols-2">
        <TextField>
          <Label>First name</Label>
          <Input className="rounded-full border-border/60" placeholder="Jane" />
        </TextField>
        <TextField>
          <Label>Last name</Label>
          <Input className="rounded-full border-border/60" placeholder="Doe" />
        </TextField>
      </Fieldset.Group>
      <Fieldset.Actions className="justify-end gap-3">
        {/* Action buttons */}
      </Fieldset.Actions>
    </Fieldset>
  );
}

自定义组件类

使用 @layer components 指令，针对 Fieldset 的 BEM 风格类名进行定制。

@layer components {
  .fieldset {
    @apply gap-5 rounded-xl border border-border/60 bg-surface p-6 shadow-field;
  }

  .fieldset__legend {
    @apply text-lg font-semibold;
  }

  .fieldset__field_group {
    @apply gap-3 md:grid md:grid-cols-2;
  }

  .fieldset__actions {
    @apply flex justify-end gap-2 pt-2;
  }
}

CSS 类

Fieldset 复合组件暴露以下 CSS 选择器：

  • .fieldset – 根容器
  • .fieldset__legend – Legend 元素
  • .fieldset__field_group – 分组字段的包裹层
  • .fieldset__actions – 字段下方的操作栏

API 参考

Fieldset Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-应用到根元素上的 Tailwind CSS 类。
childrenReact.ReactNode-Fieldset 内容（legend、分组、description、操作区等）。
nativePropsReact.HTMLAttributes<HTMLFieldSetElement>支持原生 fieldset 的属性与事件。

Fieldset.Legend Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-legend 元素的 Tailwind 类。
childrenReact.ReactNode-Legend 内容，通常为纯文本。
nativePropsReact.HTMLAttributes<HTMLLegendElement>-原生 legend 属性。

Fieldset.Group Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-分组字段的布局与间距类。
childrenReact.ReactNode-在 fieldset 内分组的表单控件。
nativePropsReact.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>-原生 div 属性。

Fieldset.Actions Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-用于对齐操作按钮或辅助文本的 Tailwind 类。
childrenReact.ReactNode-操作按钮或辅助文本。
nativePropsReact.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>-原生 div 属性。

FieldError 字段错误

用于展示表单字段的校验错误信息。

Form 表单

用于表单校验与提交处理的包装组件。

本页目录

引入用法在 Surface 内组件结构样式传入 Tailwind CSS 类自定义组件类CSS 类API 参考Fieldset PropsFieldset.Legend PropsFieldset.Group PropsFieldset.Actions Props