Fieldset 字段集
使用 legend、description 与操作区对相关表单控件进行分组。
引入
用法
在 Surface 内
在 Surface 组件内部使用时，请在表单控件（Input、TextArea 等）上使用
variant="secondary"，以应用适合 surface 背景的弱强调变体。
组件结构
引入 Fieldset 后，可通过点语法访问各个部分。
样式
传入 Tailwind CSS 类
自定义组件类
使用
@layer components 指令，针对 Fieldset 的 BEM 风格类名进行定制。
CSS 类
Fieldset 复合组件暴露以下 CSS 选择器：
.fieldset– 根容器
.fieldset__legend– Legend 元素
.fieldset__field_group– 分组字段的包裹层
.fieldset__actions– 字段下方的操作栏
API 参考
Fieldset Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|应用到根元素上的 Tailwind CSS 类。
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Fieldset 内容（legend、分组、description、操作区等）。
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLFieldSetElement>
|支持原生 fieldset 的属性与事件。
Fieldset.Legend Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|legend 元素的 Tailwind 类。
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Legend 内容，通常为纯文本。
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLLegendElement>
|-
|原生 legend 属性。
Fieldset.Group Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|分组字段的布局与间距类。
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|在 fieldset 内分组的表单控件。
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>
|-
|原生 div 属性。
Fieldset.Actions Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|用于对齐操作按钮或辅助文本的 Tailwind 类。
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|操作按钮或辅助文本。
nativeProps
React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLDivElement>
|-
|原生 div 属性。