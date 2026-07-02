ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
快速开始
组件
发布说明
迁移

Toolbar 工具栏

用于承载可交互控件的容器，并支持方向键导航。

StorybookReact Aria源代码样式源代码

引入

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react';

用法

垂直方向

与 ButtonGroup 组合

Attached

样式

传入 Tailwind CSS 类

import { Toolbar } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomToolbar() {
  return (
    <Toolbar
      aria-label="Actions"
      className="rounded-xl border border-default bg-surface p-2"
    >
      {/* toolbar content */}
    </Toolbar>
  );
}

自定义组件类

若要自定义 Toolbar 的组件类名，可使用 @layer components 指令。
了解更多

@layer components {
  .toolbar {
    @apply gap-4 rounded-lg bg-surface p-3;
  }
}

HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于定制。

CSS 类

Toolbar 使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式）：

  • .toolbar - 基础容器
  • .toolbar--horizontal - 水平方向（默认）
  • .toolbar--vertical - 垂直方向
  • .toolbar--attached - Attached 变体：surface 背景与完全圆角

API 参考

Toolbar Props

继承 React Aria Toolbar

Prop类型默认值描述
isAttachedbooleanfalseToolbar 是否使用带完全圆角的 surface 背景
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical""horizontal"Toolbar 的方向
aria-labelstring-Toolbar 的无障碍标签
aria-labelledbystring-用于标注该 Toolbar 的元素 id
childrenReact.ReactNode | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => React.ReactNode-内容或渲染 prop
classNamestring | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => string-额外的 CSS 类名

ToolbarRenderProps

使用渲染 prop 模式时，会提供以下值：

Prop类型描述
orientation"horizontal" | "vertical"当前 Toolbar 的方向

Toast 轻提示

向用户展示临时通知与消息，支持自动消失与可定制的放置位置。

ToggleButton 切换按钮

用于在开启/关闭或已选中/未选中状态之间切换的交互式切换控件。

本页目录

引入用法垂直方向与 ButtonGroup 组合Attached样式传入 Tailwind CSS 类自定义组件类CSS 类API 参考Toolbar PropsToolbarRenderProps