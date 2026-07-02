Toolbar 工具栏
用于承载可交互控件的容器，并支持方向键导航。
引入
用法
垂直方向
与 ButtonGroup 组合
Attached
样式
传入 Tailwind CSS 类
自定义组件类
若要自定义 Toolbar 的组件类名，可使用
@layer components 指令。
了解更多。
HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于定制。
CSS 类
Toolbar 使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式）：
.toolbar- 基础容器
.toolbar--horizontal- 水平方向（默认）
.toolbar--vertical- 垂直方向
.toolbar--attached- Attached 变体：surface 背景与完全圆角
API 参考
Toolbar Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
isAttached
boolean
false
|Toolbar 是否使用带完全圆角的 surface 背景
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
"horizontal"
|Toolbar 的方向
aria-label
string
|-
|Toolbar 的无障碍标签
aria-labelledby
string
|-
|用于标注该 Toolbar 的元素 id
children
React.ReactNode | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => React.ReactNode
|-
|内容或渲染 prop
className
string | (values: ToolbarRenderProps) => string
|-
|额外的 CSS 类名
ToolbarRenderProps
使用渲染 prop 模式时，会提供以下值：
|Prop
|类型
|描述
orientation
"horizontal" | "vertical"
|当前 Toolbar 的方向