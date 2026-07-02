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HeroUI
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TagGroup 标签组

可聚焦的标签列表，支持键盘导航、选择与移除。

StorybookReact Aria源代码样式源代码

引入

import { TagGroup } from '@heroui/react';

用法

组件结构

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label, Description, ErrorMessage } from '@heroui/react';

export default () => (
  <TagGroup>
    <Label />
    <TagGroup.List>
      <Tag>
        <Tag.RemoveButton />
      </Tag>
    </TagGroup.List>
    <Description />
    <ErrorMessage />
  </TagGroup>
)

尺寸

变体

禁用

选择模式

受控

带错误信息

带前缀

带移除按钮

带列表数据

自定义渲染函数

样式

传入 Tailwind CSS 类

import { TagGroup, Tag, Label } from '@heroui/react';

function CustomTagGroup() {
  return (
    <TagGroup className="w-full">
      <Label>Categories</Label>
      <TagGroup.List className="gap-2">
        <Tag className="rounded-lg px-4 py-2 font-bold">
          Custom Styled
        </Tag>
      </TagGroup.List>
    </TagGroup>
  );
}

自定义组件类

若要自定义 TagGroup 组件类，可使用 @layer components 指令。
了解更多

@layer components {
  .tag-group {
    @apply flex flex-col gap-2;
  }

  .tag-group__list {
    @apply flex flex-wrap gap-2;
  }

  .tag {
    @apply rounded-full px-3 py-1;
  }

  .tag__remove-button {
    @apply ml-1;
  }
}

HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于自定义。

CSS 类

TagGroup 组件使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式tag.css）：

基础类

  • .tag-group - TagGroup 根容器
  • .tag-group__list - 标签列表容器
  • .tag - 标签基础样式
  • .tag__remove-button - 移除按钮触发器

插槽类

  • .tag-group [slot="description"] - Description 插槽样式
  • .tag-group [slot="errorMessage"] - ErrorMessage 插槽样式

尺寸类

  • .tag--sm - 小尺寸标签
  • .tag--md - 中尺寸标签（默认）
  • .tag--lg - 大尺寸标签

变体类

  • .tag--default - 默认变体
  • .tag--surface - 带 Surface 背景的变体

状态类

  • .tag[data-selected="true"] - 选中状态
  • .tag[data-disabled="true"] - 禁用状态
  • .tag[data-hovered="true"] - 悬停状态
  • .tag[data-pressed="true"] - 按下状态
  • .tag[data-focus-visible="true"] - 聚焦状态（键盘焦点）

交互状态

该组件同时支持 CSS 伪类与 data 属性：

  • 悬停：标签上 :hover[data-hovered="true"]
  • 聚焦：标签上 :focus-visible[data-focus-visible="true"]
  • 按下：标签上 :active[data-pressed="true"]
  • 已选中：标签上 [data-selected="true"][aria-selected="true"]
  • 禁用：标签上 :disabled[data-disabled="true"]

API 参考

TagGroup Props

Prop类型默认值描述
selectionMode"none" | "single" | "multiple""none"允许的选择类型。
selectedKeysSelection-当前选中的 key（受控）。
defaultSelectedKeysSelection-初始选中的 key（非受控）。
onSelectionChange(keys: Selection) => void-选中变化时调用的事件处理函数。
disabledKeysIterable<Key>-禁用标签的 key。
isDisabledboolean-是否禁用整个 TagGroup。
onRemove(keys: Set<Key>) => void-移除标签时调用的事件处理函数。
size"sm" | "md" | "lg""md"组内标签尺寸。
variant"default" | "surface""default"标签视觉变体。
classNamestring-额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-TagGroup 内容或渲染函数。
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>-使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。

TagGroup.List Props

Prop类型默认值描述
itemsIterable<T>-标签列表要展示的数据项。
renderEmptyState() => ReactNode-列表为空时的渲染函数。
classNamestring-额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-标签列表内容或渲染函数。
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagListRenderProps>-使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。

Tag Props

Prop类型默认值描述
idKey-标签唯一标识。
textValuestring-标签内容的字符串表示，用于无障碍。
isDisabledboolean-是否禁用该标签。
classNamestring-额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
childrenReactNode | RenderFunction-标签内容或渲染函数。
renderDOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagRenderProps>-使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。

提示： sizevariant 由父级 TagGroup 继承，无法在单个 Tag 上直接设置。

Tag.RemoveButton Props

Prop类型默认值描述
classNamestring-额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
childrenReactNode-自定义移除按钮内容（默认为关闭图标）。

提示： Tag.RemoveButton 支持类似 SearchField.ClearButton 的定制方式。当为 TagGroup 提供 onRemove 时：

  • 自动渲染：若 Tag 的子节点中未包含自定义 Tag.RemoveButton，会自动渲染默认移除按钮。
  • 自定义按钮：若在 Tag 下提供了自定义 Tag.RemoveButton，将替换自动渲染的按钮。
  • 自定义图标：可向 Tag.RemoveButton 传入自定义子内容（如图标）以改变外观。

示例 — 自动渲染（默认）

<TagGroup onRemove={handleRemove}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <Tag id="news">News</Tag>
    {/* Remove button is automatically rendered */}
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

示例 — 自定义 RemoveButton（带图标）

<TagGroup onRemove={handleRemove}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <Tag id="news">
      News
      <Tag.RemoveButton>
        <CustomIcon />
      </Tag.RemoveButton>
    </Tag>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

示例 — 在 render props 中使用自定义 RemoveButton

<Tag id="news">
  {(renderProps) => (
    <>
      News
      {!!renderProps.allowsRemoving && (
        <Tag.RemoveButton>
          <CustomIcon />
        </Tag.RemoveButton>
      )}
    </>
  )}
</Tag>

RenderProps

在 TagGroup.List 中使用渲染函数时，会传入以下值：

Prop类型描述
isSelectedboolean标签是否选中。
isDisabledboolean标签是否禁用。
isHoveredboolean标签是否悬停。
isPressedboolean标签是否按下。
isFocusedboolean标签是否聚焦。
isFocusVisibleboolean标签是否为可见键盘焦点。

Tabs 标签页

Tabs 将内容组织为多个区块，并允许用户在它们之间导航。

Typography 排版

面向标题、正文与行内代码的语义化排版原语，基于 React Aria Components 的 Text 构建。

本页目录

引入用法组件结构尺寸变体禁用选择模式受控带错误信息带前缀带移除按钮带列表数据自定义渲染函数样式传入 Tailwind CSS 类自定义组件类CSS 类基础类插槽类尺寸类变体类状态类交互状态API 参考TagGroup PropsTagGroup.List PropsTag PropsTag.RemoveButton PropsRenderProps