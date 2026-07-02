TagGroup 标签组
可聚焦的标签列表，支持键盘导航、选择与移除。
引入
用法
组件结构
尺寸
变体
禁用
选择模式
受控
带错误信息
带前缀
带移除按钮
带列表数据
自定义渲染函数
样式
传入 Tailwind CSS 类
自定义组件类
若要自定义 TagGroup 组件类，可使用
@layer components 指令。
了解更多。
HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于自定义。
CSS 类
TagGroup 组件使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式 与 tag.css）：
基础类
.tag-group- TagGroup 根容器
.tag-group__list- 标签列表容器
.tag- 标签基础样式
.tag__remove-button- 移除按钮触发器
插槽类
.tag-group [slot="description"]- Description 插槽样式
.tag-group [slot="errorMessage"]- ErrorMessage 插槽样式
尺寸类
.tag--sm- 小尺寸标签
.tag--md- 中尺寸标签（默认）
.tag--lg- 大尺寸标签
变体类
.tag--default- 默认变体
.tag--surface- 带 Surface 背景的变体
状态类
.tag[data-selected="true"]- 选中状态
.tag[data-disabled="true"]- 禁用状态
.tag[data-hovered="true"]- 悬停状态
.tag[data-pressed="true"]- 按下状态
.tag[data-focus-visible="true"]- 聚焦状态（键盘焦点）
交互状态
该组件同时支持 CSS 伪类与 data 属性：
- 悬停：标签上
:hover或
[data-hovered="true"]
- 聚焦：标签上
:focus-visible或
[data-focus-visible="true"]
- 按下：标签上
:active或
[data-pressed="true"]
- 已选中：标签上
[data-selected="true"]或
[aria-selected="true"]
- 禁用：标签上
:disabled或
[data-disabled="true"]
API 参考
TagGroup Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
selectionMode
"none" | "single" | "multiple"
"none"
|允许的选择类型。
selectedKeys
Selection
|-
|当前选中的 key（受控）。
defaultSelectedKeys
Selection
|-
|初始选中的 key（非受控）。
onSelectionChange
(keys: Selection) => void
|-
|选中变化时调用的事件处理函数。
disabledKeys
Iterable<Key>
|-
|禁用标签的 key。
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|是否禁用整个 TagGroup。
onRemove
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
|-
|移除标签时调用的事件处理函数。
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|组内标签尺寸。
variant
"default" | "surface"
"default"
|标签视觉变体。
className
string
|-
|额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|TagGroup 内容或渲染函数。
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, undefined>
|-
|使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。
TagGroup.List Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
items
Iterable<T>
|-
|标签列表要展示的数据项。
renderEmptyState
() => ReactNode
|-
|列表为空时的渲染函数。
className
string
|-
|额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|标签列表内容或渲染函数。
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagListRenderProps>
|-
|使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。
Tag Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
id
Key
|-
|标签唯一标识。
textValue
string
|-
|标签内容的字符串表示，用于无障碍。
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|是否禁用该标签。
className
string
|-
|额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
children
ReactNode | RenderFunction
|-
|标签内容或渲染函数。
render
DOMRenderFunction<keyof React.JSX.IntrinsicElements, TagRenderProps>
|-
|使用自定义渲染函数覆盖默认 DOM 元素。
提示：
size、
variant 由父级
TagGroup 继承，无法在单个
Tag 上直接设置。
Tag.RemoveButton Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
className
string
|-
|额外的 Tailwind CSS 类。
children
ReactNode
|-
|自定义移除按钮内容（默认为关闭图标）。
提示：
Tag.RemoveButton 支持类似
SearchField.ClearButton 的定制方式。当为
TagGroup 提供
onRemove 时：
- 自动渲染：若
Tag的子节点中未包含自定义
Tag.RemoveButton，会自动渲染默认移除按钮。
- 自定义按钮：若在
Tag下提供了自定义
Tag.RemoveButton，将替换自动渲染的按钮。
- 自定义图标：可向
Tag.RemoveButton传入自定义子内容（如图标）以改变外观。
示例 — 自动渲染（默认）：
示例 — 自定义 RemoveButton（带图标）：
示例 — 在 render props 中使用自定义 RemoveButton：
RenderProps
在 TagGroup.List 中使用渲染函数时，会传入以下值：
|Prop
|类型
|描述
isSelected
boolean
|标签是否选中。
isDisabled
boolean
|标签是否禁用。
isHovered
boolean
|标签是否悬停。
isPressed
boolean
|标签是否按下。
isFocused
boolean
|标签是否聚焦。
isFocusVisible
boolean
|标签是否为可见键盘焦点。