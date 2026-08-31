Display a stacked or grid group of avatars with overflow counting

import { AvatarGroup, Avatar } from '@heroui/react' ;

import { AvatarGroup, Avatar } from '@heroui/react' ; export default () => ( < AvatarGroup > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image /> < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > < AvatarGroup.Count /> { /* Optional explicit child */ } </ AvatarGroup > );

To customize the AvatarGroup component classes, you can use the @layer components directive. Learn more.

@layer components { .avatar-group { --avatar-group-overlap : 0.75 rem ; --avatar-group-seam : 2 px ; } .avatar-group__count { @ apply font-semibold ; } }

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.

The AvatarGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):

.avatar-group - Base avatar group container

- Base avatar group container .avatar-group--grid - Grid layout modifier (no overlap)

- Grid layout modifier (no overlap) .avatar-group--clip - Crescent mask / transparent seam (default stacked overlap)

- Crescent mask / transparent seam (default stacked overlap) .avatar-group--ring - Solid box-shadow outline via --background

- Solid box-shadow outline via .avatar-group__count - Overflow count avatar

Stacked layout uses negative margin between siblings ( --avatar-group-overlap , default 0.5rem ). Clip mode masks overlapped avatars (not the last child / Count) and optically nudges fallback glyphs; ring mode uses a thin box-shadow outline via --background .

Prop Type Default Description size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit size (synced with Avatar) color 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' - Color applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit color variant 'default' | 'soft' - Variant applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit variant max number - Maximum number of avatar children to render; omit to show all isGrid boolean false Whether to use a wrapping grid layout without overlap overlap 'clip' | 'ring' 'clip' Stacked overlap style: crescent clip (default) or box-shadow ring; ignored when isGrid className string - Additional CSS classes children React.ReactNode - Avatar components (and optional AvatarGroup.Count ) to group together

Composes Avatar + Avatar.Fallback for the overflow indicator. Not truncated by max .

Prop Type Default Description children React.ReactNode - Count content (e.g. +3 ) size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' - Override size from the group color 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' - Override color from the group variant 'default' | 'soft' - Override variant from the group className string - Additional CSS classes