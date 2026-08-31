AvatarGroupNew
Display a stacked or grid group of avatars with overflow counting
Usage
Anatomy
Examples
Max
With Count
Sizes
Grid
Overlap
Customization
Tailwind CSS
Global CSS
To customize the AvatarGroup component classes, you can use the
@layer components directive.
Learn more.
Styling Reference
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to ensure component variants and states are reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
The AvatarGroup component uses these CSS classes (View source styles):
Base Classes
.avatar-group- Base avatar group container
.avatar-group--grid- Grid layout modifier (no overlap)
.avatar-group--clip- Crescent mask / transparent seam (default stacked overlap)
.avatar-group--ring- Solid box-shadow outline via
--background
.avatar-group__count- Overflow count avatar
Stacked layout uses negative margin between siblings (
--avatar-group-overlap, default
0.5rem). Clip mode masks overlapped avatars (not the last child / Count) and optically nudges fallback glyphs; ring mode uses a thin box-shadow outline via
--background.
API Reference
AvatarGroup
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit
size (synced with Avatar)
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|-
|Color applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit
color
variant
'default' | 'soft'
|-
|Variant applied to child Avatars (and the overflow count) when they omit
variant
max
number
|-
|Maximum number of avatar children to render; omit to show all
isGrid
boolean
false
|Whether to use a wrapping grid layout without overlap
overlap
'clip' | 'ring'
'clip'
|Stacked overlap style: crescent clip (default) or box-shadow ring; ignored when
isGrid
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Avatar components (and optional
AvatarGroup.Count) to group together
AvatarGroup.Count
Composes
Avatar +
Avatar.Fallback for the overflow indicator. Not truncated by
max.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Count content (e.g.
+3)
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|-
|Override size from the group
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|-
|Override color from the group
variant
'default' | 'soft'
|-
|Override variant from the group
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
Note
- AvatarGroup uses React Context to pass
size,
color, and
variantto direct Avatar children only
maxtruncates visible avatars when set and auto-counts remaining children; omit to show all
- For a known total (e.g. from the server), render an explicit
AvatarGroup.Count— it is not truncated by
maxand suppresses the auto count. Prefer
Countover the removed v2
totalprop
isGriddisables overlap and uses a wrapping grid layout instead
overlapdefaults to
"clip"(crescent seam); use
"ring"for the solid outline; no effect with
isGrid
- No default
role="group"— when the stack is meaningful (assignees, viewers), pass
role="group"with
aria-labelor
aria-labelledby