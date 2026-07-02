Agent Migration Guide - Full Migration

This guide is designed for AI assistants (agents) helping users migrate from HeroUI v2 to v3. It implements a full migration approach that analyzes the project first and migrates components in manageable batches rather than all at once.

Critical Constraint: HeroUI v2 and v3 should not coexist in the same project. The project will be broken during migration. Always work in a feature branch and migrate all component code before switching dependencies.

Full Migration: Never migrate all components at once. Large projects require full migration. Project Analysis First: Always analyze the codebase to understand component usage before creating a migration plan. Broken State Management: Critical: The project will be broken during migration. Plan for this by: Migrating in a feature branch

Preparing all code changes before switching dependencies

Having a rollback plan

Testing in isolated environment first All-or-Nothing Dependency Switch: Once dependencies are updated to v3, ALL components must be migrated. Plan component migrations before switching dependencies.

Dependencies : Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion

: Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion No Provider Required : v3 removes the need for HeroUIProvider

: v3 removes the need for Component API Updates : Many components use React Aria Components patterns

: Many components use React Aria Components patterns Compound Components : New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details.

: New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details. Hooks Removed : v2 component hooks like useSwitch or useInput are removed - use compound components instead. useDisclosure is replaced with useOverlayState . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details.

: v2 component hooks like or are removed - use compound components instead. is replaced with . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details. Configuration : Remove heroui() plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove hero.ts file

: Remove plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove file Item identity: Collection items (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) now use id and textValue in v3; keep React's key for lists.

For detailed step-by-step instructions, see the Full Migration Guide. The guide covers:

Dependency updates

Theming configuration changes

Removing HeroUIProvider

Component imports and migration

Hooks migration

Styling migration

Testing

Agent Note: Dependency updates (React 19, Tailwind v4) can be done before switching HeroUI (won't break project). However, the HeroUI package switch should only happen AFTER all component code is migrated.

HeroUI v2 provided component hooks (like useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , etc.) and utility hooks like useDisclosure . HeroUI v3 removes most component hooks in favor of compound components, and replaces useDisclosure with useOverlayState .

When to migrate hooks:

During component migration : Replace component hooks ( useSwitch , useInput , etc.) as you migrate each component to use compound components

: Replace component hooks ( , , etc.) as you migrate each component to use compound components After component migration: Migrate useDisclosure → useOverlayState for overlay state management before styling migration

Migration Strategy:

Identify hook usage: Search codebase for imports from @heroui/react that include hook names ( useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , useRadio , useDisclosure , etc.) Replace component hooks: Use compound components instead of hooks with prop getters (done during component migration) Replace useDisclosure: Migrate to useOverlayState for overlay state management (use get_hooks_migration_guide MCP tool) Reference guides: Use get_hooks_migration_guide MCP tool for hooks migration, get_component_migration_guides for component-specific guides

See the Full Migration Guide for detailed component import changes.

Use the table below to quickly find migration guidance for each component. Use the link in the "Migration Guide" column to jump to detailed migration instructions.

Component Development Status: Components marked with 🔄 In Progress or 📋 Planned are still being developed. Check the Roadmap for the task status. Guides for these components will be available once development is finished.

Removed/In-Progress/Planned Components: For components marked as ❌ Removed, 🔄 In Progress, or 📋 Planned, replace them with standard HTML elements during migration. You can migrate back to HeroUI components once they become available in v3.

Use the get_component_migration_guides MCP tool to fetch detailed guides for each component.

See the Full Migration Guide for custom theme override migration.

See the Full Migration Guide for detailed styling migration instructions.

Agent Note: Use the get_styling_migration_guide MCP tool for comprehensive styling migration details.

Important: Styling migration happens AFTER component migration and dependency switch.

IMPORTANT: Since v2 and v3 cannot coexist, the migration happens in two main stages:

Preparation Stage: Migrate all component code while still on v2 dependencies (code will be broken) Switch Stage: Update dependencies to v3 and fix any remaining issues

⚠️ CRITICAL: Don't build to check for errors during migration

Use typecheck (e.g., tsc --noEmit ) if available to check TypeScript errors

(e.g., ) if available to check TypeScript errors Use lint (e.g., eslint , biome check ) if available to check code quality

(e.g., , ) if available to check code quality DO NOT run build commands (e.g., npm run build , next build , vite build )

run build commands (e.g., , , ) DO NOT attempt to start/run the project during migration

Create migration branch Create a feature branch for migration work

Example: git checkout -b migrate/heroui-v3 Verify Migration MCP is configured Check that Migration MCP server is connected

Ensure heroui-react MCP is NOT connected (to avoid confusion)

MCP is NOT connected (to avoid confusion) Verify MCP tools are available Analyze the project and create a migration plan Use get_migration_workflow to fetch this guide

to fetch this guide Scan for HeroUI v2 imports, identify all components and usage

Map component dependencies

Create a phased migration plan (e.g., 3-5 components per phase, by-dependency strategy)

These steps can be done before switching HeroUI dependencies and won't break the project:

Update React to v19 (if not already) This can be done before switching HeroUI Update Tailwind CSS to v4 (if not already) This can be done before switching HeroUI 🛑 CHECKPOINT: Stop and wait for user approval DO NOT proceed to next phase automatically

Explain configuration changes

Wait for explicit user approval before continuing

Critical: During this phase, code will reference v3 APIs but v2 dependencies are still installed. The project will be broken. This is expected and normal.

For each component group in the migration plan:

Fetch component-specific guides Use get_component_migration_guides MCP tool for each component

MCP tool for each component Review API changes, prop migrations, structure changes Apply code migrations Migrate component code to v3 API patterns

Update imports, props, component structure

Note: Code will be broken until dependencies are switched Handle dependencies If components have dependencies, migrate dependencies first

Check if dependencies are already migrated

Migrate shared code as needed 🛑 CHECKPOINT: Stop and wait for user approval DO NOT proceed to next phase automatically

Summarize what was migrated in this phase

Wait for explicit user approval before continuing Document migration status Track which components have been migrated

Note any issues or concerns

Critical: Only proceed when ALL components have been migrated to v3 API patterns.

Update dependencies Remove @heroui/react and @heroui/theme (v2)

and (v2) Install @heroui/react and @heroui/styles (v3)

and (v3) Remove framer-motion if present

if present Update CSS imports (add @import "@heroui/styles"; )

) Remove HeroUIProvider from app root

Update Tailwind config (remove heroui() plugin) Fix remaining issues Run typecheck/lint if available (do NOT build)

Fix any TypeScript errors reported by typecheck

Fix any linting errors

Note: Do not attempt to build or run the project during migration 🛑 CHECKPOINT: Stop and wait for user approval DO NOT proceed to styling automatically

Verify components work correctly

Wait for explicit user approval before styling migration Continue with styling migration Use get_styling_migration_guide MCP tool to fetch styling guide

MCP tool to fetch styling guide Apply styling updates systematically Apply styling updates Use get_styling_migration_guide MCP tool

MCP tool Update utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables

Test visual appearance Final verification Run typecheck/lint one final time (do NOT build)

Verify all styling updated correctly

Note: Full testing (visual, functionality, accessibility) should be done after migration is complete, not during migration

Migrate foundational components first (Button, Input, Card, etc.)

Then migrate components that depend on them

Best for projects with complex component hierarchies

Ensures dependencies are ready before dependents

Example order:

Button, Input, Link (foundational) Card, Modal (use Button) Form, Dropdown (use Input, Button) Complex components (use multiple dependencies)

Migrate all components in a feature/module together

Good for feature-based code organization

Allows feature-by-feature testing

May require migrating dependencies first

Example:

Feature: User Authentication Migrate: Input, Button, Form, Modal (all auth-related)

Feature: Dashboard Migrate: Card, Tabs, Select (all dashboard-related)



Migrate most-used components first

Provides quick wins and early validation

Good for large codebases with clear usage patterns

Still need to handle dependencies

Example:

Button (used 150 times) Input (used 120 times) Card (used 80 times) ... (continue by usage count)

Warn about broken state Always inform user that project will be broken during migration

Recommend using a feature branch

Set expectations about when project will work again Migrate all code before switching dependencies Complete all component code migrations first

Only switch dependencies when ALL components are migrated

This minimizes the broken state duration Use MCP tools for each phase Use get_migration_workflow , get_component_migration_guides , get_styling_migration_guide as needed

, , as needed Critical: Always stop at checkpoints and wait for user approval between phases Work in a feature branch Always recommend creating a migration branch

Allow user to continue working on main branch

Enable easy rollback if needed Document migration status Track which components have been migrated

Note any issues or concerns

Keep a checklist visible

Update status after each phase Handle errors gracefully If a component migration fails, document why

Continue with other components

Return to failed components after dependency switch

Some issues may resolve once dependencies are updated Verify after dependency switch Only after dependencies are updated to v3

Run typecheck/lint (do NOT build)

Fix type/lint errors as they arise

Don't proceed to styling until typecheck/lint passes

Use smaller batch sizes (3-5 components)

Prioritize by dependency or frequency

Allow for multiple sessions

Create checkpoints between phases

Use "by-dependency" strategy

Document progress clearly

Can use larger batches (5-10 components)

May complete in fewer phases

Still verify incrementally (full migration approach)

Can use any strategy

Still need to migrate all code before switching deps

Not possible in full migration : v2 and v3 cannot coexist in full migration approach

: v2 and v3 cannot coexist in full migration approach Must migrate all components before switching dependencies

Use feature branch to maintain working main branch

Complete migration in one go

After completing migration:

Remove v2 dependencies (already done in dependency switch) Switch from Migration MCP to heroui-react MCP for v3 development Update documentation references Run final verification Merge migration branch to main