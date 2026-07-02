Agent Migration Guide - Incremental Migration with Coexistence

Incremental coexistence migration guide for AI assistants helping migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

This guide is designed for AI assistants (agents) helping users migrate from HeroUI v2 to v3 using incremental coexistence migration. This approach allows v2 and v3 components to work side-by-side, enabling component-by-component migration while keeping the project functional.

Key Difference: Unlike full migration, incremental coexistence migration allows the project to remain functional during migration. Both v2 and v3 components can coexist temporarily.

Incremental Component Migration: Migrate one component at a time, testing each before proceeding Project Remains Functional: Unlike full migration, the project should remain working throughout Strategy Identification: Determine which coexistence strategy the project uses (A: pnpm aliases or B: component packages) Component-by-Component Testing: Test each migrated component before moving to the next CSS Conflict Management: Monitor and resolve styling conflicts between v2 and v3 during coexistence Removed Components: v2 components with no v3 counterpart (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) can be left in place during coexistence. Do not migrate them unless the user explicitly asks to replace them.

Dependencies : Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion

: Update React to v19+, HeroUI packages to v3, Tailwind CSS to v4, remove Framer Motion No Provider Required : v3 removes the need for HeroUIProvider

: v3 removes the need for Component API Updates : Many components use React Aria Components patterns

: Many components use React Aria Components patterns Compound Components : New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details.

: New compound component patterns for better customization. See individual component guides for details. Hooks Removed : v2 component hooks like useSwitch or useInput are removed - use compound components instead. useDisclosure is replaced with useOverlayState . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details.

: v2 component hooks like or are removed - use compound components instead. is replaced with . See the Hooks Migration Guide for details. Configuration : Remove heroui() plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove hero.ts file

: Remove plugin from Tailwind config, update CSS imports, remove file Item identity: Collection items (Dropdown, Listbox, Select, Accordion, etc.) now use id and textValue in v3; keep React's key for lists.

For detailed setup and migration instructions, see the Incremental Migration Guide. The guide covers:

Strategy selection (A: pnpm aliases or B: component packages)

Detailed setup for each strategy

CSS configuration for coexistence

Component-by-component migration process

CSS conflict handling

Completing the migration

For projects using incremental coexistence strategies, agents should:

Identify the strategy: Check if project uses pnpm aliases (Strategy A) or component packages (Strategy B) Strategy A : Look for aliases like "@heroui-v3/react": "npm:@heroui/react@latest" in package.json

: Look for aliases like in package.json Strategy B: Look for component-specific packages like @heroui/button , @heroui/card alongside @heroui/react Verify setup: Ensure the coexistence setup is correct: Strategy A: Both @heroui/react (v2) and @heroui-v3/react (v3 alias) are installed

(v2) and (v3 alias) are installed Strategy B: @heroui/react (v3) and component packages like @heroui/button (v2) are installed

(v3) and component packages like (v2) are installed CSS is configured for both versions (see CSS Configuration section)

Identify component to migrate Review the component migration reference table

Use get_component_migration_guides MCP tool to fetch component-specific guide Update imports Change imports from @heroui/react to @heroui-v3/react

to Example: import {Button} from "@heroui/react" → import {Button} from "@heroui-v3/react" Update component code Follow component migration guide from get_component_migration_guides tool

tool Update props, component structure, and API calls

Replace hooks with compound components if needed Test the migrated component Verify component renders correctly

Test functionality and interactions

Check for styling conflicts Document migration Track which components have been migrated

Note any issues or concerns

Identify component to migrate Review the component migration reference table

Use get_component_migration_guides MCP tool to fetch component-specific guide Remove component package Remove the v2 component package from dependencies (e.g., @heroui/button )

) Update package.json Update imports Change imports from component package to @heroui/react (v3)

(v3) Example: import {Card} from "@heroui/card" → import {Card} from "@heroui/react" Update component code Follow component migration guide from get_component_migration_guides tool

tool Update props, component structure, and API calls

Replace hooks with compound components if needed Test the migrated component Verify component renders correctly

Test functionality and interactions

Check for styling conflicts Document migration Track which components have been migrated

Note any issues or concerns

When encountering v2 components with no v3 counterpart (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User):

Leave them in place — do not attempt to migrate them unless the user explicitly requests removal

— do not attempt to migrate them unless the user explicitly requests removal If the user wants to remove them: Use get_component_migration_guides (where available) or the Component Migration Reference to fetch guides and help replace with native HTML or manual implementations

During coexistence, both v2 and v3 CSS systems will be loaded. Agents should:

Monitor for conflicts Watch for styling inconsistencies

Check if v2 and v3 styles are conflicting

Verify both CSS imports are present and in correct order Guide conflict resolution Ensure CSS import order: tailwindcss first, then @heroui/styles

first, then Check Tailwind config has v2 plugin configured

Verify v3 CSS is imported correctly Test styling after each migration Verify migrated components look correct

Check for unexpected style overrides

Ensure v2 components still styled correctly

Use the table below to quickly find migration guidance for each component. Use the link in the "Migration Guide" column to jump to detailed migration instructions.

Component Development Status: Components marked with 🔄 In Progress or 📋 Planned are still being developed. Check the Roadmap for the task status. Guides for these components will be available once development is finished.

Use the get_component_migration_guides MCP tool to fetch detailed guides for each component.

Once all components are migrated:

Remove v2 dependencies Strategy A: Remove @heroui/react , @heroui/theme , and aliases

, , and aliases Strategy B: Remove all remaining @heroui/* component packages

component packages If the project contains v2 removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User), inform the user they may ask to remove them later using the provided guides. Update all imports Strategy A: Change @heroui-v3/react → @heroui/react

→ Strategy B: All imports should already be @heroui/react (v3) Update CSS configuration Remove v2 Tailwind plugin from config

Keep only @import "@heroui/styles";

Remove v2 CSS imports Complete styling migration Follow the styling migration guide

Use get_styling_migration_guide MCP tool

MCP tool Update utility classes, color tokens, etc.

Key Differences:

Project State : Project remains functional during migration (no broken state)

: Project remains functional during migration (no broken state) Migration Pace : Can migrate over extended period, component by component

: Can migrate over extended period, component by component Testing : Can test v3 components alongside v2 before full migration

: Can test v3 components alongside v2 before full migration Branch Strategy : Feature branch less critical (though still recommended)

: Feature branch less critical (though still recommended) Dependency Management : Both versions coexist temporarily

: Both versions coexist temporarily CSS Handling: Both CSS systems loaded during coexistence period

When to Use Incremental Coexistence:

Large codebases that need gradual migration

Projects that must remain functional during migration

Teams that want to test v3 components incrementally

Projects already using component-specific packages (Strategy B)

When to Use Full Migration:

Smaller projects that can migrate quickly

Projects where temporary broken state is acceptable

Teams that prefer all-at-once migration

Projects using unified @heroui/react package (Strategy A can work but full migration may be simpler)

Verify project remains functional After each component migration, ensure project still works

Test both migrated and non-migrated components

Report any issues immediately Guide component-by-component migration Help migrate one component at a time

Use get_component_migration_guides MCP tool for each component

MCP tool for each component Test thoroughly before proceeding Monitor CSS conflicts Watch for styling issues between v2 and v3

Guide resolution of conflicts

Ensure CSS configuration is correct Track migration progress Keep a checklist of migrated components

Document any issues or concerns

Note which strategy is being used Guide completion steps Once all components migrated, guide removal of v2 dependencies

Help update all imports to v3-only

Guide styling migration completion

Migrate components incrementally over time

Test each component thoroughly

Monitor for CSS conflicts

Can take weeks or months to complete

Can migrate more quickly

Still test each component

Less CSS conflict risk

May complete in days

Some projects may use Strategy A for some components, Strategy B for others

Guide appropriate import updates for each component

Ensure consistent approach where possible

Leave in place — v2 Navbar and other removed components (Code, Image, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) will continue to work during coexistence

Inform the user they can optionally remove them later with agent assistance and the Component Migration Reference guides

After completing migration:

Remove v2 dependencies (already done in completion steps) Switch from Migration MCP to heroui-react MCP for v3 development Update documentation references Run final verification Complete styling migration