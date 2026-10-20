SheetNew
Swipeable overlay with native scroll snapping, partial positions, and nested sheets
Usage
Anatomy
Sheet.Root is an alias for
Sheet.
Sheet.Trigger wraps a pressable child such as
Button and is placed directly inside the root. Provide a
Sheet.Heading,
aria-label, or
aria-labelledby for the dialog's accessible name. Use
Sheet.Close,
Sheet.CloseTrigger, or a button with
slot="close" for keyboard-accessible dismissal; the handle is decorative to assistive technology.
Examples
Placements
Set
placement on the root to
bottom (default),
top,
left, or
right.
Snap Points
Numbers are pixels, not fractions. Strings are CSS lengths; percentages are relative to the sheet. The sheet opens at the first point and can expand to full size without an explicit final point. A trailing
1,
"1", or
"100%" is ignored. Other numbers retain their pixel meaning.
Snap Points (Sequential)
A swipe can pass through multiple snap points. Full expansion is implicit; no additional sequential-snapping prop is needed.
Snap Points (Custom Fade)
The backdrop remains clear through the partial snap points and fades in as the sheet expands past the last point. React Aria manages this behavior;
fadeFromIndex is not supported.
Backdrop Variants
Non-Dismissable
isDismissable={false} prevents outside interaction, Escape, and swipe dismissal. Explicit close controls still work.
Scrollable Content
At a partial snap point, swiping expands the sheet. Once fully expanded,
Sheet.Body scrolls its content.
Sheet.Handle also supports pointer dragging, including a mouse.
With Form
Compose form fields inside
Sheet.Body. Use secondary inputs on the overlay surface.
Detached
isDetached adds space around the sheet and rounds all corners.
Controlled State
Use
isOpen with
onOpenChange, or
defaultOpen for uncontrolled state. A controlled sheet may omit
Sheet.Trigger.
Handle Only
The handle offers a visible grip and supports pointer dragging. Touch gestures also work on the panel until it is fully expanded; the handle does not restrict swipes to itself.
Nested Sheets
Place
Sheet.NestedRoot inside another sheet. React Aria manages stacking and focus restoration; only the bottom sheet dims the page.
Professions Picker
Combine a search field and a virtualized list inside a sheet with a 355px initial snap point. Selecting an occupation updates the value and closes the sheet.
Customization
Use
className on compound parts or override the
sheet__* BEM classes in
@layer components. Preserve React Aria's scroll positioning rather than adding a separate translate-based entrance animation.
Tailwind CSS
Apply Tailwind CSS utilities to individual parts with
className.
Global CSS
Use
@layer components to customize the Sheet BEM classes.
Styling Reference
HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to keep component styles reusable and easy to customize.
CSS Classes
Base Classes
.sheet__overlay- Modal overlay container
.sheet__backdrop- Backdrop behind the sheet
.sheet__content- Sheet sizing and stacking wrapper
.sheet__dialog- Dialog surface
.sheet__header- Header section
.sheet__heading- Dialog title
.sheet__body- Content area that scrolls after full expansion
.sheet__footer- Footer actions
.sheet__handle- Draggable handle area
.sheet__handle-bar- Default visual grip
.sheet__close-trigger- Close button
Backdrop Variants
.sheet__backdrop--opaque- Dimmed backdrop (default)
.sheet__backdrop--blur- Blurred backdrop
.sheet__backdrop--transparent- Transparent backdrop
Only the bottom-most sheet in a nested stack dims the page.
Placement Variants
.sheet__content--bottom,
.sheet__dialog--bottom- Bottom edge (default)
.sheet__content--top,
.sheet__dialog--top- Top edge
.sheet__content--left,
.sheet__dialog--left- Left edge
.sheet__content--right,
.sheet__dialog--right- Right edge
Interactive States
[data-focus-visible="true"]- Keyboard focus on the close button; native fallback uses
:focus-visible:not([data-focused])
:hover,
[data-hovered="true"]- Close button hover
:disabled,
[aria-disabled="true"]- Disabled close button
[data-dragging]- Handle drag in progress
[data-expanded]- Fully expanded sheet; enables body scrolling
[data-has-descendants]- Parent sheet with an open nested sheet
[data-detached]- Inset spacing and rounded corners
[data-snap-points]- Sheet configured with partial snap points
[data-entering],
[data-exiting]- Opening and closing lifecycle states
[data-closed]- Retained closed overlay; pointer interaction is disabled
Data Attributes
The rendered parts expose
data-slot:
sheet-overlay,
sheet-backdrop,
sheet-content,
sheet-dialog,
sheet-header,
sheet-heading,
sheet-body,
sheet-footer,
sheet-handle,
sheet-handle-bar, and
sheet-close-trigger. The root, trigger, and close wrappers do not add DOM elements.
Sheet.Content also exposes
data-placement,
data-detached, and
data-snap-points. React Aria supplies
data-position,
data-expanded,
data-stack-index,
data-has-descendants,
data-entering, and
data-exiting on applicable parts.
API Reference
Sheet / Sheet.Root / Sheet.NestedRoot
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Compound parts.
isOpen
boolean
|—
|Controlled visibility.
defaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial uncontrolled visibility.
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|—
|Called when a visibility change is requested.
onClose
() => void
|—
|Called when closing is requested.
onAnimationEnd
(open: boolean) => void
|—
|Called after entering or exiting finishes.
placement
"bottom" | "top" | "left" | "right"
"bottom"
|Physical screen edge.
isDismissable
boolean
true
|Allow outside, Escape, and swipe dismissal.
isDetached
boolean
false
|Inset the sheet from the screen edges.
snapPoints
(number | string)[]
|—
|Partial resting positions; full expansion is implicit.
Sheet.NestedRoot requires a parent Sheet. The
isNested root flag is internal; use
NestedRoot for nesting.
Sheet.Trigger
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactElement
|—
|One pressable child, such as Button. Place directly inside Sheet.
Sheet.Close
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactElement
|—
|One pressable child; its onPress handler is composed with closing.
Sheet.Backdrop
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Content to render.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
variant
"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent"
"opaque"
|Backdrop appearance.
isExiting
boolean
|—
|Retain content after closing until this flag is cleared.
Other props inherit from React Aria SheetOverlay, excluding root-owned state, position, snap points, and
style. Closing still releases modal focus containment and scroll locking. Clear
isExiting when retained content is no longer needed.
Sheet.Content
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode | ((values: SheetRenderProps) => ReactNode)
|—
|Content or a function receiving React Aria sheet state.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
Other props inherit from React Aria Sheet. HeroUI manages stacking animation and overscroll padding;
stackAnimation and
overscrollPadding cannot be overridden through this component.
Sheet.Dialog
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Content to render.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
role
"dialog" | "alertdialog"
"dialog"
|Accessible dialog role.
aria-label
string
|—
|Accessible name when no visible heading is provided.
aria-labelledby
string
|—
|ID of the element that labels the dialog.
aria-describedby
string
|—
|ID of the element describing the dialog.
Other props and refs inherit from React Aria SheetContent.
Sheet.Header
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Header content.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.
Sheet.Heading
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Dialog title.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
slot
string
"title"
|Associates the heading with the dialog.
Other props and refs inherit from React Aria Heading.
Sheet.Body
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Scrollable body content.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.
Sheet.Footer
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Footer actions.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.
Sheet.Handle
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|—
|Custom grip; renders the default bar when omitted.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.
Sheet.CloseTrigger
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode | ((values: ButtonRenderProps) => ReactNode)
|—
|Custom content; defaults to the close icon.
className
string
|—
|CSS classes.
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Disable the close button.
aria-label
string
"Close"
|Accessible name; provide localized text when needed.
onPress
(event: PressEvent) => void
|—
|Called together with the sheet close action.
Other props and refs inherit from CloseButton.
Named exports include
SheetRoot,
SheetTrigger, and the other parts, their props types,
SheetProps,
SheetNestedRootProps,
sheetVariants, and
SheetVariants. Compound prop types use indexed access, for example
Sheet["Props"] and
Sheet["ContentProps"].
Sheet and Drawer
Sheet uses React Aria's native scroll gestures, partial snap positions, and nested stacking. Drawer remains available with its existing API and behavior. Adding Sheet does not migrate or deprecate Drawer.
Accessibility
- Accessible name: Label the dialog with
Sheet.Heading,
aria-label, or
aria-labelledby.
- Focus management: Opening moves focus into the sheet and contains it within the active modal. Closing restores focus to the trigger; closing a nested sheet restores focus within its parent.
- Keyboard: Use
Taband
Shift+Tabto move between controls.
Escapecloses the sheet when dismissal is enabled.
- Close controls:
Sheet.Closeand
Sheet.CloseTriggersupport keyboard activation, including when
isDismissable={false}.
- Scroll locking: Page scrolling is locked while the modal is open.
Sheet.Bodyscrolls after full expansion. Retained closed content does not keep the page locked.
- Drag handle: The handle is hidden from assistive technology and does not support keyboard dragging. Provide accessible close controls instead of relying solely on swipe gestures.