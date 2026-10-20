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HeroUI
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SheetNew

Swipeable overlay with native scroll snapping, partial positions, and nested sheets

StorybookReact AriaSourceStyles source

Usage

import {Button, Sheet} from "@heroui/react";

Anatomy

import {Button, Sheet} from "@heroui/react";

export default () => (
  <Sheet>
    <Sheet.Trigger>
      <Button>Open sheet</Button>
    </Sheet.Trigger>
    <Sheet.Backdrop>
      <Sheet.Content>
        <Sheet.Dialog>
          <Sheet.Handle />
          <Sheet.CloseTrigger />
          <Sheet.Header>
            <Sheet.Heading>Details</Sheet.Heading>
          </Sheet.Header>
          <Sheet.Body>Sheet content</Sheet.Body>
          <Sheet.Footer>
            <Sheet.Close>
              <Button>Done</Button>
            </Sheet.Close>
          </Sheet.Footer>
        </Sheet.Dialog>
      </Sheet.Content>
    </Sheet.Backdrop>
  </Sheet>
);

Sheet.Root is an alias for Sheet. Sheet.Trigger wraps a pressable child such as Button and is placed directly inside the root. Provide a Sheet.Heading, aria-label, or aria-labelledby for the dialog's accessible name. Use Sheet.Close, Sheet.CloseTrigger, or a button with slot="close" for keyboard-accessible dismissal; the handle is decorative to assistive technology.

Examples

Placements

Set placement on the root to bottom (default), top, left, or right.

Snap Points

Numbers are pixels, not fractions. Strings are CSS lengths; percentages are relative to the sheet. The sheet opens at the first point and can expand to full size without an explicit final point. A trailing 1, "1", or "100%" is ignored. Other numbers retain their pixel meaning.

Snap Points (Sequential)

A swipe can pass through multiple snap points. Full expansion is implicit; no additional sequential-snapping prop is needed.

Snap Points (Custom Fade)

The backdrop remains clear through the partial snap points and fades in as the sheet expands past the last point. React Aria manages this behavior; fadeFromIndex is not supported.

Backdrop Variants

Non-Dismissable

isDismissable={false} prevents outside interaction, Escape, and swipe dismissal. Explicit close controls still work.

Scrollable Content

At a partial snap point, swiping expands the sheet. Once fully expanded, Sheet.Body scrolls its content. Sheet.Handle also supports pointer dragging, including a mouse.

With Form

Compose form fields inside Sheet.Body. Use secondary inputs on the overlay surface.

Detached

isDetached adds space around the sheet and rounds all corners.

Controlled State

Use isOpen with onOpenChange, or defaultOpen for uncontrolled state. A controlled sheet may omit Sheet.Trigger.

Handle Only

The handle offers a visible grip and supports pointer dragging. Touch gestures also work on the panel until it is fully expanded; the handle does not restrict swipes to itself.

Nested Sheets

Place Sheet.NestedRoot inside another sheet. React Aria manages stacking and focus restoration; only the bottom sheet dims the page.

Professions Picker

Combine a search field and a virtualized list inside a sheet with a 355px initial snap point. Selecting an occupation updates the value and closes the sheet.

Customization

Use className on compound parts or override the sheet__* BEM classes in @layer components. Preserve React Aria's scroll positioning rather than adding a separate translate-based entrance animation.

Tailwind CSS

Apply Tailwind CSS utilities to individual parts with className.

<Sheet>
  <Sheet.Trigger>
    <Button variant="secondary">Open sheet</Button>
  </Sheet.Trigger>
  <Sheet.Backdrop>
    <Sheet.Content className="mx-auto max-w-lg">
      <Sheet.Dialog className="rounded-t-3xl border border-border">
        <Sheet.Handle />
        <Sheet.CloseTrigger />
        <Sheet.Header className="text-center">
          <Sheet.Heading>Details</Sheet.Heading>
        </Sheet.Header>
        <Sheet.Body className="px-6 pb-6">Sheet content</Sheet.Body>
      </Sheet.Dialog>
    </Sheet.Content>
  </Sheet.Backdrop>
</Sheet>

Global CSS

Use @layer components to customize the Sheet BEM classes.

@layer components {
  .sheet__dialog {
    @apply border border-border;
  }

  .sheet__header {
    @apply text-center;
  }

  .sheet__body {
    @apply px-6 pb-6;
  }
}

Styling Reference

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to keep component styles reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes

Base Classes

  • .sheet__overlay - Modal overlay container
  • .sheet__backdrop - Backdrop behind the sheet
  • .sheet__content - Sheet sizing and stacking wrapper
  • .sheet__dialog - Dialog surface
  • .sheet__header - Header section
  • .sheet__heading - Dialog title
  • .sheet__body - Content area that scrolls after full expansion
  • .sheet__footer - Footer actions
  • .sheet__handle - Draggable handle area
  • .sheet__handle-bar - Default visual grip
  • .sheet__close-trigger - Close button

Backdrop Variants

  • .sheet__backdrop--opaque - Dimmed backdrop (default)
  • .sheet__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop
  • .sheet__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop

Only the bottom-most sheet in a nested stack dims the page.

Placement Variants

  • .sheet__content--bottom, .sheet__dialog--bottom - Bottom edge (default)
  • .sheet__content--top, .sheet__dialog--top - Top edge
  • .sheet__content--left, .sheet__dialog--left - Left edge
  • .sheet__content--right, .sheet__dialog--right - Right edge

Interactive States

  • [data-focus-visible="true"] - Keyboard focus on the close button; native fallback uses :focus-visible:not([data-focused])
  • :hover, [data-hovered="true"] - Close button hover
  • :disabled, [aria-disabled="true"] - Disabled close button
  • [data-dragging] - Handle drag in progress
  • [data-expanded] - Fully expanded sheet; enables body scrolling
  • [data-has-descendants] - Parent sheet with an open nested sheet
  • [data-detached] - Inset spacing and rounded corners
  • [data-snap-points] - Sheet configured with partial snap points
  • [data-entering], [data-exiting] - Opening and closing lifecycle states
  • [data-closed] - Retained closed overlay; pointer interaction is disabled

Data Attributes

The rendered parts expose data-slot: sheet-overlay, sheet-backdrop, sheet-content, sheet-dialog, sheet-header, sheet-heading, sheet-body, sheet-footer, sheet-handle, sheet-handle-bar, and sheet-close-trigger. The root, trigger, and close wrappers do not add DOM elements.

Sheet.Content also exposes data-placement, data-detached, and data-snap-points. React Aria supplies data-position, data-expanded, data-stack-index, data-has-descendants, data-entering, and data-exiting on applicable parts.

API Reference

Sheet / Sheet.Root / Sheet.NestedRoot

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeCompound parts.
isOpenbooleanControlled visibility.
defaultOpenbooleanfalseInitial uncontrolled visibility.
onOpenChange(open: boolean) => voidCalled when a visibility change is requested.
onClose() => voidCalled when closing is requested.
onAnimationEnd(open: boolean) => voidCalled after entering or exiting finishes.
placement"bottom" | "top" | "left" | "right""bottom"Physical screen edge.
isDismissablebooleantrueAllow outside, Escape, and swipe dismissal.
isDetachedbooleanfalseInset the sheet from the screen edges.
snapPoints(number | string)[]Partial resting positions; full expansion is implicit.

Sheet.NestedRoot requires a parent Sheet. The isNested root flag is internal; use NestedRoot for nesting.

Sheet.Trigger

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactElementOne pressable child, such as Button. Place directly inside Sheet.

Sheet.Close

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactElementOne pressable child; its onPress handler is composed with closing.

Sheet.Backdrop

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeContent to render.
classNamestringCSS classes.
variant"opaque" | "blur" | "transparent""opaque"Backdrop appearance.
isExitingbooleanRetain content after closing until this flag is cleared.

Other props inherit from React Aria SheetOverlay, excluding root-owned state, position, snap points, and style. Closing still releases modal focus containment and scroll locking. Clear isExiting when retained content is no longer needed.

Sheet.Content

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode | ((values: SheetRenderProps) => ReactNode)Content or a function receiving React Aria sheet state.
classNamestringCSS classes.

Other props inherit from React Aria Sheet. HeroUI manages stacking animation and overscroll padding; stackAnimation and overscrollPadding cannot be overridden through this component.

Sheet.Dialog

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeContent to render.
classNamestringCSS classes.
role"dialog" | "alertdialog""dialog"Accessible dialog role.
aria-labelstringAccessible name when no visible heading is provided.
aria-labelledbystringID of the element that labels the dialog.
aria-describedbystringID of the element describing the dialog.

Other props and refs inherit from React Aria SheetContent.

Sheet.Header

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeHeader content.
classNamestringCSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.Heading

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeDialog title.
classNamestringCSS classes.
slotstring"title"Associates the heading with the dialog.

Other props and refs inherit from React Aria Heading.

Sheet.Body

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeScrollable body content.
classNamestringCSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.Footer

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeFooter actions.
classNamestringCSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.Handle

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNodeCustom grip; renders the default bar when omitted.
classNamestringCSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.CloseTrigger

PropTypeDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode | ((values: ButtonRenderProps) => ReactNode)Custom content; defaults to the close icon.
classNamestringCSS classes.
isDisabledbooleanfalseDisable the close button.
aria-labelstring"Close"Accessible name; provide localized text when needed.
onPress(event: PressEvent) => voidCalled together with the sheet close action.

Other props and refs inherit from CloseButton.

Named exports include SheetRoot, SheetTrigger, and the other parts, their props types, SheetProps, SheetNestedRootProps, sheetVariants, and SheetVariants. Compound prop types use indexed access, for example Sheet["Props"] and Sheet["ContentProps"].

Sheet and Drawer

Sheet uses React Aria's native scroll gestures, partial snap positions, and nested stacking. Drawer remains available with its existing API and behavior. Adding Sheet does not migrate or deprecate Drawer.

Accessibility

  • Accessible name: Label the dialog with Sheet.Heading, aria-label, or aria-labelledby.
  • Focus management: Opening moves focus into the sheet and contains it within the active modal. Closing restores focus to the trigger; closing a nested sheet restores focus within its parent.
  • Keyboard: Use Tab and Shift+Tab to move between controls. Escape closes the sheet when dismissal is enabled.
  • Close controls: Sheet.Close and Sheet.CloseTrigger support keyboard activation, including when isDismissable={false}.
  • Scroll locking: Page scrolling is locked while the modal is open. Sheet.Body scrolls after full expansion. Retained closed content does not keep the page locked.
  • Drag handle: The handle is hidden from assistive technology and does not support keyboard dragging. Provide accessible close controls instead of relying solely on swipe gestures.

Separator

Visually divide content sections

Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

On this page

UsageAnatomyExamplesPlacementsSnap PointsSnap Points (Sequential)Snap Points (Custom Fade)Backdrop VariantsNon-DismissableScrollable ContentWith FormDetachedControlled StateHandle OnlyNested SheetsProfessions PickerCustomizationTailwind CSSGlobal CSSStyling ReferenceCSS ClassesInteractive StatesData AttributesAPI ReferenceSheet / Sheet.Root / Sheet.NestedRootSheet.TriggerSheet.CloseSheet.BackdropSheet.ContentSheet.DialogSheet.HeaderSheet.HeadingSheet.BodySheet.FooterSheet.HandleSheet.CloseTriggerSheet and DrawerAccessibilityRelated Components