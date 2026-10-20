Usage Copy Anchor Link

import {Button, Sheet} from "@heroui/react" ;

Anatomy Copy Anchor Link

import {Button, Sheet} from "@heroui/react" ; export default () => ( < Sheet > < Sheet.Trigger > < Button >Open sheet</ Button > </ Sheet.Trigger > < Sheet.Backdrop > < Sheet.Content > < Sheet.Dialog > < Sheet.Handle /> < Sheet.CloseTrigger /> < Sheet.Header > < Sheet.Heading >Details</ Sheet.Heading > </ Sheet.Header > < Sheet.Body >Sheet content</ Sheet.Body > < Sheet.Footer > < Sheet.Close > < Button >Done</ Button > </ Sheet.Close > </ Sheet.Footer > </ Sheet.Dialog > </ Sheet.Content > </ Sheet.Backdrop > </ Sheet > );

Sheet.Root is an alias for Sheet . Sheet.Trigger wraps a pressable child such as Button and is placed directly inside the root. Provide a Sheet.Heading , aria-label , or aria-labelledby for the dialog's accessible name. Use Sheet.Close , Sheet.CloseTrigger , or a button with slot="close" for keyboard-accessible dismissal; the handle is decorative to assistive technology.

Examples Copy Anchor Link

Placements Copy Anchor Link

Set placement on the root to bottom (default), top , left , or right .

Snap Points Copy Anchor Link

Numbers are pixels, not fractions. Strings are CSS lengths; percentages are relative to the sheet. The sheet opens at the first point and can expand to full size without an explicit final point. A trailing 1 , "1" , or "100%" is ignored. Other numbers retain their pixel meaning.

Snap Points (Sequential) Copy Anchor Link

A swipe can pass through multiple snap points. Full expansion is implicit; no additional sequential-snapping prop is needed.

Snap Points (Custom Fade) Copy Anchor Link

The backdrop remains clear through the partial snap points and fades in as the sheet expands past the last point. React Aria manages this behavior; fadeFromIndex is not supported.

Backdrop Variants Copy Anchor Link

Non-Dismissable Copy Anchor Link

isDismissable={false} prevents outside interaction, Escape, and swipe dismissal. Explicit close controls still work.

Scrollable Content Copy Anchor Link

At a partial snap point, swiping expands the sheet. Once fully expanded, Sheet.Body scrolls its content. Sheet.Handle also supports pointer dragging, including a mouse.

With Form Copy Anchor Link

Compose form fields inside Sheet.Body . Use secondary inputs on the overlay surface.

Detached Copy Anchor Link

isDetached adds space around the sheet and rounds all corners.

Controlled State Copy Anchor Link

Use isOpen with onOpenChange , or defaultOpen for uncontrolled state. A controlled sheet may omit Sheet.Trigger .

Handle Only Copy Anchor Link

The handle offers a visible grip and supports pointer dragging. Touch gestures also work on the panel until it is fully expanded; the handle does not restrict swipes to itself.

Nested Sheets Copy Anchor Link

Place Sheet.NestedRoot inside another sheet. React Aria manages stacking and focus restoration; only the bottom sheet dims the page.

Professions Picker Copy Anchor Link

Combine a search field and a virtualized list inside a sheet with a 355px initial snap point. Selecting an occupation updates the value and closes the sheet.

Customization Copy Anchor Link

Use className on compound parts or override the sheet__* BEM classes in @layer components . Preserve React Aria's scroll positioning rather than adding a separate translate-based entrance animation.

Tailwind CSS Copy Anchor Link

Apply Tailwind CSS utilities to individual parts with className .

< Sheet > < Sheet.Trigger > < Button variant = "secondary" >Open sheet</ Button > </ Sheet.Trigger > < Sheet.Backdrop > < Sheet.Content className = "mx-auto max-w-lg" > < Sheet.Dialog className = "rounded-t-3xl border border-border" > < Sheet.Handle /> < Sheet.CloseTrigger /> < Sheet.Header className = "text-center" > < Sheet.Heading >Details</ Sheet.Heading > </ Sheet.Header > < Sheet.Body className = "px-6 pb-6" >Sheet content</ Sheet.Body > </ Sheet.Dialog > </ Sheet.Content > </ Sheet.Backdrop > </ Sheet >

Global CSS Copy Anchor Link

Use @layer components to customize the Sheet BEM classes.

@layer components { .sheet__dialog { @apply border border-border; } .sheet__header { @apply text-center; } .sheet__body { @apply px-6 pb-6; } }

Styling Reference Copy Anchor Link

HeroUI follows the BEM methodology to keep component styles reusable and easy to customize.

CSS Classes Copy Anchor Link

Base Classes Copy Anchor Link

.sheet__overlay - Modal overlay container

- Modal overlay container .sheet__backdrop - Backdrop behind the sheet

- Backdrop behind the sheet .sheet__content - Sheet sizing and stacking wrapper

- Sheet sizing and stacking wrapper .sheet__dialog - Dialog surface

- Dialog surface .sheet__header - Header section

- Header section .sheet__heading - Dialog title

- Dialog title .sheet__body - Content area that scrolls after full expansion

- Content area that scrolls after full expansion .sheet__footer - Footer actions

- Footer actions .sheet__handle - Draggable handle area

- Draggable handle area .sheet__handle-bar - Default visual grip

- Default visual grip .sheet__close-trigger - Close button

Backdrop Variants Copy Anchor Link

.sheet__backdrop--opaque - Dimmed backdrop (default)

- Dimmed backdrop (default) .sheet__backdrop--blur - Blurred backdrop

- Blurred backdrop .sheet__backdrop--transparent - Transparent backdrop

Only the bottom-most sheet in a nested stack dims the page.

Placement Variants Copy Anchor Link

.sheet__content--bottom , .sheet__dialog--bottom - Bottom edge (default)

, - Bottom edge (default) .sheet__content--top , .sheet__dialog--top - Top edge

, - Top edge .sheet__content--left , .sheet__dialog--left - Left edge

, - Left edge .sheet__content--right , .sheet__dialog--right - Right edge

Interactive States Copy Anchor Link

[data-focus-visible="true"] - Keyboard focus on the close button; native fallback uses :focus-visible:not([data-focused])

- Keyboard focus on the close button; native fallback uses :hover , [data-hovered="true"] - Close button hover

, - Close button hover :disabled , [aria-disabled="true"] - Disabled close button

, - Disabled close button [data-dragging] - Handle drag in progress

- Handle drag in progress [data-expanded] - Fully expanded sheet; enables body scrolling

- Fully expanded sheet; enables body scrolling [data-has-descendants] - Parent sheet with an open nested sheet

- Parent sheet with an open nested sheet [data-detached] - Inset spacing and rounded corners

- Inset spacing and rounded corners [data-snap-points] - Sheet configured with partial snap points

- Sheet configured with partial snap points [data-entering] , [data-exiting] - Opening and closing lifecycle states

, - Opening and closing lifecycle states [data-closed] - Retained closed overlay; pointer interaction is disabled

Data Attributes Copy Anchor Link

The rendered parts expose data-slot : sheet-overlay , sheet-backdrop , sheet-content , sheet-dialog , sheet-header , sheet-heading , sheet-body , sheet-footer , sheet-handle , sheet-handle-bar , and sheet-close-trigger . The root, trigger, and close wrappers do not add DOM elements.

Sheet.Content also exposes data-placement , data-detached , and data-snap-points . React Aria supplies data-position , data-expanded , data-stack-index , data-has-descendants , data-entering , and data-exiting on applicable parts.

API Reference Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Compound parts. isOpen boolean — Controlled visibility. defaultOpen boolean false Initial uncontrolled visibility. onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void — Called when a visibility change is requested. onClose () => void — Called when closing is requested. onAnimationEnd (open: boolean) => void — Called after entering or exiting finishes. placement "bottom" | "top" | "left" | "right" "bottom" Physical screen edge. isDismissable boolean true Allow outside, Escape, and swipe dismissal. isDetached boolean false Inset the sheet from the screen edges. snapPoints (number | string)[] — Partial resting positions; full expansion is implicit.

Sheet.NestedRoot requires a parent Sheet. The isNested root flag is internal; use NestedRoot for nesting.

Sheet.Trigger Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactElement — One pressable child, such as Button. Place directly inside Sheet.

Sheet.Close Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactElement — One pressable child; its onPress handler is composed with closing.

Sheet.Backdrop Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Content to render. className string — CSS classes. variant "opaque" | "blur" | "transparent" "opaque" Backdrop appearance. isExiting boolean — Retain content after closing until this flag is cleared.

Other props inherit from React Aria SheetOverlay, excluding root-owned state, position, snap points, and style . Closing still releases modal focus containment and scroll locking. Clear isExiting when retained content is no longer needed.

Sheet.Content Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode | ((values: SheetRenderProps) => ReactNode) — Content or a function receiving React Aria sheet state. className string — CSS classes.

Other props inherit from React Aria Sheet. HeroUI manages stacking animation and overscroll padding; stackAnimation and overscrollPadding cannot be overridden through this component.

Sheet.Dialog Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Content to render. className string — CSS classes. role "dialog" | "alertdialog" "dialog" Accessible dialog role. aria-label string — Accessible name when no visible heading is provided. aria-labelledby string — ID of the element that labels the dialog. aria-describedby string — ID of the element describing the dialog.

Other props and refs inherit from React Aria SheetContent.

Sheet.Header Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Header content. className string — CSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.Heading Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Dialog title. className string — CSS classes. slot string "title" Associates the heading with the dialog.

Other props and refs inherit from React Aria Heading.

Sheet.Body Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Scrollable body content. className string — CSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Footer actions. className string — CSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.Handle Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode — Custom grip; renders the default bar when omitted. className string — CSS classes.

Supports standard div props, event handlers, and refs.

Sheet.CloseTrigger Copy Anchor Link

Prop Type Default Description children ReactNode | ((values: ButtonRenderProps) => ReactNode) — Custom content; defaults to the close icon. className string — CSS classes. isDisabled boolean false Disable the close button. aria-label string "Close" Accessible name; provide localized text when needed. onPress (event: PressEvent) => void — Called together with the sheet close action.

Other props and refs inherit from CloseButton.

Named exports include SheetRoot , SheetTrigger , and the other parts, their props types, SheetProps , SheetNestedRootProps , sheetVariants , and SheetVariants . Compound prop types use indexed access, for example Sheet["Props"] and Sheet["ContentProps"] .

Sheet and Drawer Copy Anchor Link

Sheet uses React Aria's native scroll gestures, partial snap positions, and nested stacking. Drawer remains available with its existing API and behavior. Adding Sheet does not migrate or deprecate Drawer.

Accessibility Copy Anchor Link

Accessible name : Label the dialog with Sheet.Heading , aria-label , or aria-labelledby .

: Label the dialog with , , or . Focus management : Opening moves focus into the sheet and contains it within the active modal. Closing restores focus to the trigger; closing a nested sheet restores focus within its parent.

: Opening moves focus into the sheet and contains it within the active modal. Closing restores focus to the trigger; closing a nested sheet restores focus within its parent. Keyboard : Use Tab and Shift+Tab to move between controls. Escape closes the sheet when dismissal is enabled.

: Use and to move between controls. closes the sheet when dismissal is enabled. Close controls : Sheet.Close and Sheet.CloseTrigger support keyboard activation, including when isDismissable={false} .

: and support keyboard activation, including when . Scroll locking : Page scrolling is locked while the modal is open. Sheet.Body scrolls after full expansion. Retained closed content does not keep the page locked.

: Page scrolling is locked while the modal is open. scrolls after full expansion. Retained closed content does not keep the page locked. Drag handle: The handle is hidden from assistive technology and does not support keyboard dragging. Provide accessible close controls instead of relying solely on swipe gestures.