Let coding agents customize HeroUI globally and author complete themes with CSS
The
heroui-theming skill teaches your coding agent to restyle HeroUI across your whole app, or to build a complete light and dark theme from a description of the look you want.
Prefer a visual tool? The Theme Builder lets you tune colors, radius, and fonts by hand and export the CSS. Use an agent when you want to go further: reshaped components, new variants, or a full visual identity.
Why It Works
HeroUI keeps its look and its behavior in separate packages.
@heroui/react handles behavior and accessibility; everything visual lives in
@heroui/styles as plain CSS:
- Theme tokens: CSS variables such as
--accent,
--radius, and
--surface-shadow
- Component classes: readable BEM names such as
.button,
.button--primary, and
.card__header
- Cascade layers:
theme,
base,
components,
utilities, so overrides land in a predictable place
An agent can read that CSS from your
node_modules, see exactly which tokens and selectors exist, and change them globally. There are no component wrappers to write, nothing to fork, and no JavaScript to touch. Because it is only CSS, the same theme also works on plain HTML and other frameworks.
Install the Skill
To install it for a single project, run this from the project root:
Your agent discovers the skill automatically, or you can call it with
/heroui-theming. See Agent Skills for supported tools and the
heroui-react skill, which covers building UIs with the components.
Prompts to Try
Customize globally
Create a theme
The more you say about the feel (shape, depth, color, motion), the better the result. Screenshots and brand guidelines work as input too.
Without React
What the Agent Produces
Small changes go straight into your main CSS file, after the HeroUI import:
A named theme becomes a folder with one fixed structure:
Themes can also define their own tokens, prefixed with the theme name (
--arcade-outline,
--arcade-depth), and reuse them across component files.
Apply the Theme
Import the theme after HeroUI:
Then activate it on the
<html> element:
Switch to the dark variant with
data-theme="arcade-dark". To wire the switch to a toggle or the system preference, see Using custom theme names in the Dark Mode guide.
Apply themes on
<html>, not on a nested element. Overlays such as modals, popovers, and tooltips render outside your app's root, and hover and soft colors are calculated on the root element.
What the Skill Teaches
The agent picks the smallest change that solves your request:
|Request
|What the agent changes
|"Change the brand color", "make everything rounder"
|Theme tokens
|"Primary buttons should be black"
|That component's CSS variables, such as
--button-bg
|"All buttons uppercase", "cards get a border"
|BEM classes in
@layer components
|"Add a gradient button"
|A new modifier class, such as
.button--brand
|"Create a theme called X"
|A named theme folder with light and dark variants
|"Use preset X in our colors"
|A brand palette layered over the preset, keeping its look
It also carries the rules that keep a theme solid: read tokens and selectors from the installed version instead of guessing, define both color modes, keep foreground pairs readable, style every state, give every "on" state the same look, and never break focus rings or reduced-motion handling.