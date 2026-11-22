November 22, 2026

Patch release: @heroui/react now ships version-matched Markdown docs for coding agents, and the new heroui-theming skill lets an agent restyle HeroUI or author a complete theme (Theming with Agents). @heroui/react and @heroui/styles move to tailwind-variants@4.0.2 . ToggleButton gains a fullWidth prop, Sheet now stacks on the shared overlay z-index so it opens above a Modal, and footer actions in Modal, AlertDialog, Drawer, and Sheet wrap instead of overflowing. ProgressBar and Skeleton animations now sweep in the reading direction in RTL. This release also widens the Table column resizer hit area, stops the Checkbox indeterminate fill from flashing, keeps icons and long labels in shape in Dropdown menu and ListBox items, keeps variant="blur" backdrops blurred on touch devices, and clears a stale ScrollShadow fade when content stops overflowing.

Installation Copy Anchor Link

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

tailwind-variants 4. @heroui/react and @heroui/styles re-export tv , cn , and VariantProps from tailwind-variants , which this release upgrades from 3.3.1 to 4.0.2 . In v4, passing a non-empty twMergeConfig to the root tv() throws a TypeError at runtime. If you pass twMergeConfig to tv() , import tv from tailwind-variants/config instead. v4's stricter types can also reject some tv() configurations that v3 accepted.

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

Dependencies Copy Anchor Link

tailwind-variants : Upgrade @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to tailwind-variants@4.0.2 . HeroUI's internal tv wrapper is now createTV({twMerge: false}) , so class merging stays off as before, and the unused tailwind-merge Rollup external is removed. If you pass twMergeConfig to tv() , whether imported from HeroUI or from tailwind-variants , import tv from tailwind-variants/config instead; the root entry now throws a TypeError (#6996, #7010).

: Upgrade and to . HeroUI's internal wrapper is now , so class merging stays off as before, and the unused Rollup external is removed. If you pass to , whether imported from HeroUI or from , import from instead; the root entry now throws a (#6996, #7010). Tooling : Bump Tailwind CSS to 4.3.5 , Vitest to 5.1.1 , Storybook to 10.6.8 , and other development dependencies (#7004, d7f820d, #7035).

: Bump Tailwind CSS to , Vitest to , Storybook to , and other development dependencies (#7004, d7f820d, #7035). Security: Remove the vulnerable deepmerge package from the build toolchain (GHSA-gcqx-w48m-w2h4) and the unused @vercel/og dependency from the docs (GHSA-wx4j-mvgx-mqwp) (#6997). Move development tooling to patched minimatch@11 and glob@14 (GHSA-g3hv-75wg-m249, GHSA-3g3m-2fjr-6pw4) (#7029).

What's New Copy Anchor Link

Docs inside the package : @heroui/react now ships its documentation as Markdown under node_modules/@heroui/react/docs/ - an llms.txt index plus component and guide pages - generated from the docs site at publish time. Coding agents read the docs for the version installed in your project, with no network access. Point your agent at docs/llms.txt from AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md ; see LLMs.txt (#7017).

: now ships its documentation as Markdown under - an index plus component and guide pages - generated from the docs site at publish time. Coding agents read the docs for the version installed in your project, with no network access. Point your agent at from or ; see LLMs.txt (#7017). heroui-theming skill : A new agent skill for global customization and full theme authoring with tokens, BEM overrides, and named light and dark themes, on React or any framework. Install it with curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-theming ; see Theming with Agents (#7017).

: A new agent skill for global customization and full theme authoring with tokens, BEM overrides, and named light and dark themes, on React or any framework. Install it with ; see Theming with Agents (#7017). heroui-react skill : Read component docs and guides from the installed @heroui/react package when the project depends on it, falling back to heroui.com otherwise (#7017).

: Read component docs and guides from the installed package when the project depends on it, falling back to heroui.com otherwise (#7017). ToggleButton: Add fullWidth to stretch the button to the width of its container. It works with every variant and size , and maps to the toggle-button--full-width modifier (#7012).

Bug Fixes Copy Anchor Link

Checkbox : Keep the indeterminate indicator mounted so its fill fades instead of flashing when the indeterminate state changes, including the select-all checkbox in Table (#7019).

: Keep the indeterminate indicator mounted so its fill fades instead of flashing when the indeterminate state changes, including the select-all checkbox in Table (#7019). Menu and ListBox items : Keep icons from shrinking, and let long labels (including labels inside a label-and-description wrapper) wrap instead of overflowing the item in Menu, Dropdown, ListBox, and Select (#7034).

: Keep icons from shrinking, and let long labels (including labels inside a label-and-description wrapper) wrap instead of overflowing the item in Menu, Dropdown, ListBox, and Select (#7034). Blur backdrops : On touch devices, skip backdrop-filter only while the backdrop of Modal, AlertDialog, or Drawer is entering or exiting, so variant="blur" no longer looks opaque once the overlay has opened (#7025).

: On touch devices, skip only while the backdrop of Modal, AlertDialog, or Drawer is entering or exiting, so no longer looks opaque once the overlay has opened (#7025). Sheet : Stack the overlay on the shared --z-index-overlay value used by Modal, AlertDialog, and Drawer instead of z-50 , so a Sheet opened from inside a Modal renders above it (#7006).

: Stack the overlay on the shared value used by Modal, AlertDialog, and Drawer instead of , so a Sheet opened from inside a Modal renders above it (#7006). Overlay footers : Wrap footer actions that do not fit on one row in AlertDialog, Modal, Drawer, and Sheet instead of overflowing the panel (#7001).

: Wrap footer actions that do not fit on one row in AlertDialog, Modal, Drawer, and Sheet instead of overflowing the panel (#7001). Table : Make the column resizer a 24px-wide, full-height hit area lifted above the next header, so its far half is no longer covered. The visible line now draws with ::before and stays centered on the column edge in RTL (#7007).

: Make the column resizer a 24px-wide, full-height hit area lifted above the next header, so its far half is no longer covered. The visible line now draws with and stays centered on the column edge in RTL (#7007). ScrollShadow: Clear the scroll-driven fade when content that overflowed, was scrolled, and then shrank to fit stops overflowing. Chromium and WebKit kept the last fade values on the inactive scroll timeline, leaving a stale edge fade (#7015).

Styles Copy Anchor Link

RTL animations: ProgressBar's indeterminate sweep and Skeleton's shimmer now run right to left in RTL. One keyframe per animation is scaled by a direction sign set with :dir(rtl) , so reduced motion, custom --animate-skeleton values, and nested dir="ltr" subtrees keep working (#7023).

Documentation Copy Anchor Link

Docs redesign : A new docs shell with header actions and an appearance switcher, a sidebar grouped by category, interactive prop controls next to component previews, and a redesigned Cmd+K search with filters. The components index lists free and Pro components together, and the showcase pages are removed; old /showcase links redirect to getting started (#7020).

: A new docs shell with header actions and an appearance switcher, a sidebar grouped by category, interactive prop controls next to component previews, and a redesigned Cmd+K search with filters. The components index lists free and Pro components together, and the showcase pages are removed; old links redirect to getting started (#7020). Theming with Agents : Add a guide to customizing HeroUI globally and authoring complete themes with a coding agent, and document the packaged docs on the LLMs.txt and Agent Skills pages (#7017).

: Add a guide to customizing HeroUI globally and authoring complete themes with a coding agent, and document the packaged docs on the LLMs.txt and Agent Skills pages (#7017). DESIGN.md : Publish default-theme DESIGN.md files for React and Native, and document the CLI's design-md command. See DESIGN.md and CLI (#6905, #6992, #6994).

: Publish default-theme files for React and Native, and document the CLI's command. See DESIGN.md and CLI (#6905, #6992, #6994). Web and Native switch : Keep the current page when switching between Web and Native docs (#7011).

: Keep the current page when switching between Web and Native docs (#7011). Search: List Ask AI first when a search reads as a question, and remove separators from the search dialog (#6990, #6991).

Storybook Copy Anchor Link

Theming stories : Add a Theming/Themes story with two example themes, Arcade and Ledger, that restyle components through tokens and BEM overrides (#7017).

: Add a Theming/Themes story with two example themes, Arcade and Ledger, that restyle components through tokens and BEM overrides (#7017). Locales: Add Persian and Urdu to the locale switcher. Both fall back to English React Aria strings (#7023).

Contributors Copy Anchor Link

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!